Harris, Trump’s approach to Mideast crisis, hurricane to test public mood in final weeks of campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trio of new trials — a devastating hurricane, expanding conflict in the Mideast and a dockworkers strike that threatens the U.S. economy — are looming over the final weeks of the presidential campaign. They could help shape the public mood as voters decide between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. How events shake out — and how the candidates respond — could be critical as they claw for votes in battleground states. Harris, with President Joe Biden’s help, is trying to display a steady calm. Trump, meanwhile, is lashing out at Harris as being in over her head, and making the case that this sort of crush of problems never happened under his watch.

