Inflation in Europe falls below 2% and opens the way for faster rate cuts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 1.8% in September, below the European Central Bank’s target of 2% for the first time in more than three years. Tuesday’s official figure coupled with an anemic growth outlook could pave the way for faster interest rate cuts from the ECB, which has already trimmed rates twice. Inflation fell from 2.2% in August, according to European Union statistics agency Eurostat. The last time inflation hit the ECB’s 2% goal was in June, 2021 when it was 1.9%.

