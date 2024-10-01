Swiss police say a man attacked and injured 3 children in Zurich

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss Police say a man has attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to a day-care center in Zurich. The suspect was arrested. Officers were alerted to the incident in Switzerland’s biggest city shortly after midday Tuesday. Police said the children were on their way to the day-care center with a woman who works for the facility when the man suddenly stabbed them. The center employee quickly overwhelmed the assailant with the help of another man and held him until police arrived. The suspect, who police said was 23- years old and Chinese, was arrested.

