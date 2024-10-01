Wildfires in California have burned 1 million acres so far this year. Heat wave poses more risk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spiking temperatures added to the challenges facing firefighters struggling to contain a stubborn Southern California wildfire, as the total acres burned in the state this year surpassed 1 million. Evacuation orders were expanded again Monday for remote communities northeast of Los Angeles near a blaze that flared up over the weekend after burning for nearly a month. The Line Fire was spread over nearly 68 square miles of the San Bernardino Mountains on Tuesday. The risk of wildfires increased across California as an autumn heatwave scorched much of the state. Some inland areas could see temperatures up to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

