Federal court rejects Murdaugh’s appeal that 40 years is too harsh for stealing millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal court has rejected Alex Murdaugh’s request to throw out his 40-year sentence for stealing from clients and his law firm. The disgraced South Carolina lawyer said it was a decade longer than what prosecutors had recommended. The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal, saying that when Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty, he waived his right to appeal except in extraordinary circumstances. They said a harsher sentence than expected didn’t count. The trial judge said he chose a harsher prison sentence because Murdaugh stole from the most needy and vulnerable people. Murdaugh is also appealing his life sentence for the killings of his wife and son.

