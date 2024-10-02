Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters to be sentenced for voting data scheme

A former Colorado county clerk is set to be sentenced Thursday for orchestrating a security breach of her elections computer system. A jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August. Peters was the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid rampant false claims that fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential race. Peters was convicted for allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that person’s identity. Peters has been unapologetic about what happened.

