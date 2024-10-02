Skip to Content
Gen Z’s mental health more vulnerable to election stress

KIFI
By
New
today at 1:21 PM
Published 3:24 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A survey done by wellness company Freedomology found that the upcoming election is affecting some generation's mental health differently than others.

According to the survey, 38.6% of 18-24-year-olds say the election has a negative effect on their mental health compared to 69.8% of 55-64 year olds who say the election has no impact on their mental health.

"I think, they're [Gen-Z] more connected to mobile devices and they're more plugged in to things in real time," said Freedomology founder Greg Clement. "I think if you're 20, if you're 30 years old now, you've grown up in an era where it's very offensive from a political perspective."

Clement said that the best thing to do for your mental health during the election season is to try and keep it all in perspective.

"If the person we want in office does not get elected, that doesn't really have a direct impact on the quality of our life– we're in control of our life," said Clement.

Sam Ross

