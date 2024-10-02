Hospitals mostly rebound after Helene knocked out power and flooded areas

Hospitals and health care organizations in the Southeast largely stayed open and functioning during Hurricane Helene to provide essential care for their communities. But the massive system caused blackouts, wind damage, supply issues and flooding. Most hospitals used generators or backup systems to power their facilities. Providers, like their communities, are now in recovery phase. Health care workers are still unaccounted for in western North Carolina, where at least 57 people died in and around Asheville. Officials also say mental health care facilities were destroyed in that area. Health care executives say it’ll be a long road back to normal.

