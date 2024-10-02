Judge blocks new California law cracking down on election deepfakes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new California law allowing any person to sue for damages over election deepfakes. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez ruled Wednesday that it likely violates the First Amendment and granted a preliminary injunction blocking it. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law last month. The goal was to crack down on the use of artificial intelligence to create false images or videos in political ads ahead of the 2024 election. Newsom’s office says the laws preserve democracy and protect free speech. A lawyer representing a YouTuber who sued state officials over the law says the judge’s ruling was straightforward.

