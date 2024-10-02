Jury at officers’ trial in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols hears instructions ahead of closings
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has received instructions from a judge about how to deliberate and issue a unanimous verdict in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with violating Tyre Nichols’ civil rights in a fatal beating. U.S. District Judge Mark Norris read the lengthy jury instructions ahead of closing arguments expected later Wednesday. Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith rested their cases Monday. Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, three days after the beating. An autopsy report shows Nichols died from blows to the head. Two other officers pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.