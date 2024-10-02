Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to be careful during School Bus Safety Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — October is School Bus Safety Month. Since school is back in session, it’s important to be careful when driving through school zones and near school buses when they’re loading and unloading.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says they mostly see fender benders in school bus-related accidents and they only happen every now and then. However...

"Because these buses are all equipped with cameras and they're recording these violations, what we do see is a lot of very, very close calls," Lovell pointed out.

Lovell says some children have almost been hit by cars, mostly because drivers are not paying attention or are in a hurry.

"[Those drivers are] really adding an incredible amount of risk just by trying to save a small amount of time in their day," continued Lovell.

Sergeant Lovell also says the most common mistake drivers make involving school buses is driving around them when their stop arm is extended.

"In Idaho, the law says if there's three or less lanes, then traffic in both directions needs to stop," said Lovell.

Drivers need to wait until the bus' stop arm is retracted to pass.

You can be charged $356.50 for the first time you pass a school bus with its stop arm extended. If you pass one a second time within five years, you can be charged up to $1,000 and possibly up to 6 months in jail. But the biggest motivator to avoid making these violations is the kids' safety.