Condom usage is down among teens and young adults in the U.S. Medical advancements, a fading fear of contracting HIV and widely varying degrees of sex education in high schools all contribute to the trend. Public health experts are thinking about how to help younger generations have safe sex, be aware of their options and get regularly tested for STIs.

