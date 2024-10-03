Abortion-rights groups are outraising opponents 8-to-1 on November ballot measures

Abortion rights groups have outraised opponents by a nearly 8-to-1 margin in campaigns for ballot measures across the U.S. this year. But the advantage doesn’t show in ad buys in Florida, which has the most expensive campaign of the nine states where voters are being asked whether they want to enshrine abortion rights into state constitutions. The Florida numbers don’t reflect what the state GOP or Republican-controlled government agencies have spent. One factor in the funding gap nationally is that some groups that fought an Ohio ballot measure in 2023 have not put money into this year’s races.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.