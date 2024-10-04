Hillcrest takes down Blackfoot in week 6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On the night of homecoming at Hillcrest high school, the Knights took care of business against the Blackfoot Broncos, winning by a score of 33 to 13.

Right before halftime, Hillcrest QB Tyson Sweetwood punched through the Blackfoot defense on fourth and 1 to keep their drive alive.

Then, Sweetwood took off on a QB run all the way down to the five yard line, but a holding penalty negated the big play.

The very next play it was Dax Sargent who took a handoff and stormed down to the five yard line, setting up Hillcrest in prime scoring territory.

Sargent would take a toss from Sweetwood and find the end zone to put the Knights up 20 to 6.

Opening up the second half, Blackfoot would receive the kick. On the very first play after half, the Hillcrest defense forces a fumble and recovers, deflating the Broncos offense.

Then, it was Porter Collins who scored for Hillcrest to extend the lead even further.

Hillcrest scored once more the rest of the game, and secured a 33-13 victory.