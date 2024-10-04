Inuit lawmaker who intended to speak Greenlandic stopped from addressing the Danish Parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A lawmaker representing Greenland in Denmark’s Parliament was asked to leave the podium of the assembly because she intended to speak only in Greenlandic. Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam, from the social democratic Siumut party, had distributed a written translation of her speech but was told she could only give it in Greenlandic if she also gave it in Danish immediately afterward. Hoegh-Dam is at the center of a debate about whether lawmakers from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands can speak in their own tongues before the Danish parliament. She demands simultaneous translation but the speaker says the parliament is not equipped for that.

