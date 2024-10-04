Mexico’s new president promises to resume fight against climate change
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In her first days as Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum made a point of distancing herself from the fossil fuel reliance promoted by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and vowed to resume an energy transition that he halted. “We are going to boost renewable energies,” she said, promising that 45% of Mexico’s electricity will come from renewables by 2030. But experts say the country’s first woman president will have to contend with legal constraints that she herself favored during the previous administration, constitutional reforms that strongly favor the Federal Electricity Commission, which runs traditional power plants.