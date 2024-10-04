Some perplexed at jury’s mixed verdict in trial for 3 former officers in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of three former Memphis officers charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols ended with a mixed verdict, surprising and perplexing some observers who questioned why the jury would acquit two of the officers on the most serious charges. Verdicts came down Thursday in the trial for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. Bean and Smith were acquitted of violating the civil rights of Nichols through excessive force and deliberate indifference to their medical needs. They were convicted of witness tampering. Haley was convicted on all three counts, plus conspiracy. A California-based civil rights lawyer who was not involved in the case says the jury came back with a verdict that doesn’t seem to match the evidence.

