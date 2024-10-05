The 9th annual Harvest Festival Farmers Market had vendors, live music, and an apple pie bake-off

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 9th annual Harvest Festival Farmers Market was at the lookout point in Pocatello on Saturday, October 5.

There were vendors, live music, and an apple pie bake-off.

Local News 8's Sam Ross was one of the judges along with a member of the city council, the farmers market president, and someone from ICCU.

They judged the pie based on appearance, crust flakiness, and taste.

October 26th is the last farmers market before it closes for the winter.