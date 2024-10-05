Cut off firefighters in Red Rock Fire are safe

CHALLIS-Several firefighters cut off in the Red Rock Fire are safe.



There is a contingency plan to get them out.



Wind gusts over 60 miles per hour caused the Red Rock and Black Eagle Fires to merge and the size is now at an estimated 50,000 acres.



Lemhi County Sherrif’s Office issued several evacuation notices and assisted with evacuations ahead of the fire for the areas of Panther Creek, Forney, Moyer, Cobalt, Blackbird, and Leesburg.



Damage to any structures in these areas is still being assessed.



Areas along the US-93 corridor between Elk Bend and Salmon were also placed in a “Ready” status as the eastern edge of the fire has made it roughly two-thirds of the way to Highway 93.



All divisions of the fire are eager to reenage where safe to do so and reasses which containment lines are still valid after yesterday’s wind event.





Please stay out of the area. There are multiple roads and bridges that have been destroyed or are impassable.



An updated list of road and area closures will be posted as soon as possible.



Furthermore, the forest closure notice will most likely be expanded and include additional road, trail, and area closures.