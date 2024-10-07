New charges filed against Chasing Horse just as sprawling sex abuse indictment was dismissed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse has been filed in Las Vegas, adding to his legal troubles. The former “Dances With Wolves” actor has been charged with filming himself having sex with one of his accusers when she was younger than 14. The case was filed last week on the same day his sweeping sex abuse indictment was dismissed without prejudice under an order by the Nevada Supreme Court. That means prosecutors can refile the charges, and prosecutors say they will do just that. Chasing Horse also faces criminal charges in Montana and Canada. His lawyer declined to comment on the new charges.

