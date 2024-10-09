Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake to face off in debate for Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake are preparing to meet for the only debate of the Arizona Senate race. Their matchup on Wednesday comes as voters begin casting ballots in a contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lake is a well-known former television news anchor and a darling of the populist right. She has tried but struggled to redefine herself since losing the 2022 race for governor. Gallego is a Democratic congressman representing largely Latino areas of Phoenix. He’s used his financial advantage over Lake to play up his military service and up-by-the-bootstraps personal story over his progressive record in Congress.

