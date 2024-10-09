The Film Garage 208 is holding their second annual short film contest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Halloween short film contest is coming up this October. The Film Garage 208 asks contestants to submit their films by midnight on Oct. 18. A viewing party, where the top 10 films are shown, is scheduled for Oct. 29 and is open to everyone.

Money prizes will go to the winners of three categories:

The Film Garage 208 picks the top contestant, who will receive a $1,000 prize.

Online voters pick the crowd favorite, who will win a $350 prize.

Then the viewing party chooses their favorite, who will win a $150 prize.

The film company has set four rules for the contest: The film must be four minutes or less; it must include at least one scene shot during the day and one scene shot at night; the film must include the phrase “I told you so;” and, “Try and keep it PG-13."

The judges at The Film Garage 208 are looking for storytelling skills, audience engagement, creativity, and technical abilities when judging the submissions.

“We don’t focus on the quality of the video. It’s more on the script and the storyline,” Daniel Guthmiller the owner of The Film Garage said. "Just be creative. We’re not looking for Hollywood."

After all of the films are submitted on Oct. 18, online voting begins.

To submit a short film, contestants must post their video to YouTube. Then title the post: “Name of Film” - Film Garage 208 Haloween Contest 2024. Then, email the video’s link to filmgarage208@gmail.com and include the author’s name and phone number. The contestant must also be following the company on Instagram or Facebook to win.