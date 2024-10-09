Wells Fargo volunteers help renovate Pocatello park

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– NeighborWorks Pocatello recently receive a $40,000 grant from Wells Fargo and an additional $10,000 from the Ifft Foundation to make improvements to Bonneville Community Park in Pocatello.

The renovation project will be in two phases. Phase one will include adding two new bocce ball courts, an ADA accessible table, and repairing existing tables and benches.

Phase two, which will start in Spring 2025, will include the installation of new playground equipment.

Wells Fargo employees are volunteering to complete the first phase of the project. They will be working at the park on Wednesday, October 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.