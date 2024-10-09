Skip to Content
News

Wells Fargo volunteers help renovate Pocatello park

KIFI
By
today at 10:09 AM
Published 11:31 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– NeighborWorks Pocatello recently receive a $40,000 grant from Wells Fargo and an additional $10,000 from the Ifft Foundation to make improvements to Bonneville Community Park in Pocatello.

The renovation project will be in two phases. Phase one will include adding two new bocce ball courts, an ADA accessible table, and repairing existing tables and benches.

Phase two, which will start in Spring 2025, will include the installation of new playground equipment.

Wells Fargo employees are volunteering to complete the first phase of the project. They will be working at the park on Wednesday, October 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content