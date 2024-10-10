Mozambique awaits election results as the ruling party looks to extend its reign past 50 years

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambicans are waiting for early election results a day after a vote for a new president passed off peacefully despite opposition candidates claiming fraud and manipulation by the longtime ruling party. Vote-counting began straight after polls closed Wednesday evening and some preliminary results could be posted within days. The final results must be delivered to the Constitutional Council within 15 days to be ratified. The governing Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, or Frelimo, has been in power for 49 years. It is widely expected to win again and its candidate, Daniel Chapo, is favored to succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served a maximum two terms.

