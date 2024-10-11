Rigby defeats Madison in week 7 battle

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The stage was set for an epic match-up between these two high-ranked teams. The stadium was packed, it was senior night, a life-flight helicopter crew delivered the game ball at mid-field, and the crowd was rowdy.

In the first possession of the game, Rigby drove right down and scored first. A beautiful ball from Jacob Flowers landed right in the outstretched arms of Parker Graham in the end zone for the first points of the night.

Madison then returned the favor on their opening drive, and put up 6 points on a short receiving touchdown from Baden Wheeler.

On the Bobcats extra-point try, a low snap forced the holder to pick up the ball and run for the pylon, but Parker Graham laid a big hit and denied the would-be two-point conversion to keep it at 7 to 6 in favor of the Trojans.

Rigby kept their momentum from the first drive, and went right down the field for another scoring drive. That one was capped off by an Amani Morel touchdown run to put the Trojans up 14 to 6.

Rigby stayed hot throughout the rest of this one, and they win 35 to 21, handing Madison their first loss of the season.