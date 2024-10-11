Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three people jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly Nevada and Arizona shooting rampage in Thanksgiving 2020 has pleaded guilty ahead of trial. His lawyer and a prosecutor say Christopher McDonnell could face life in prison following his plea on Thursday. His plea agreement does not require him to testify next month at a trial for his former wife, Kayleigh Lewis, and his older brother, Shawn McDonnell. All three are from Tyler, Texas. Shawn McDonnell could face the death penalty if he’s convicted. Authorities say the rampage included apparently random shootings that killed one man at a convenience store in suburban Las Vegas before ending in northwestern Arizona.