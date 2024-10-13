Billy Crystal and Spike Lee take their places at the Hall of Fame as basketball superfans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Honored for his devotion to a basketball team that doesn’t have a Hall of Fame history, Billy Crystal couldn’t help but note the irony. He now has a ring before the Clippers do. The actor is being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery and took part in a ceremony Sunday along with fellow entertainer and filmmaker Spike Lee and Philadelphia businessman Alan Horwitz. Longtime Lakers fan Jack Nicholson is also being added but the three-time Academy Award winner couldn’t attend. Lee dressed as he does at a Knicks game and sparred with fans wearing Boston Celtics green.

