The NBA’s parity era is here, with 6 champions in 6 years. Now Boston will try to buck that trend
AP Basketball Writer
There’s never been an era in NBA history where it’s been harder to win back-to-back titles. Here are the last six NBA champions, in order: Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee, Golden State, Denver and now Boston. That’s six different title-winning franchises in six seasons, a run of parity that the league has seen only once before and that was nearly a half-century ago. The days of dynasties may be on hold for now. It’s the Celtics’ turn to try to buck that trend this season.