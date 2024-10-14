WNBA and players’ union closing in on opt out date for current collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA had a record year in terms of growth in viewership and attendance, and with that the players now want a bigger piece of the financial pie. The players union and league have until Nov. 1 to potentially opt out of their current collective bargaining agreement. It is likely that the players will decide to do so before the deadline as they have a list of wants, including increased salaries now that the WNBA has entered a historic 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC for $200 million a year. If the union does opt out, the current CBA, will still be in effect next season.

