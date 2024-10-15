Farewell to Planet Doom – D.A.R.E building finds new life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The ghosts of Idaho's haunted attractions are calling to all you thrill seekers. But this October, also marks the end of nearly two decades of scares for D.A.R.E in Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County D.A.R.E program announced earlier this year that they will not be opening Planet Doom for another season.

The 32,000 square feet terror attraction took the reigns from Dr. Slaughter's nearly 6 years ago to help fundraise for the D.A.R.E program.

Now the popular horror attraction has officially closed.

However, the old building will soon be given new life as the new home of the 'Outwest Bible Church.'

The congregation has entered into a lease agreement with the building. And by doing so, will continue to fund the D.A.R.E program in Bonneville County.

"We couldn't have done it without...all of the previous volunteers and staff for the last two decades, that's put us in a position to keep our our program solid," Bonneville County D.A.R.E program chair Bryan Lovell. "Partnering with the church here and leasing the building to them that will help continue with that and help our program grow."

But if you are not ready to say goodbye to planet doom this season, you may be in luck.

According to SGT. Lovell many the old haunted features and animatronics have found a new home in the Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell.

