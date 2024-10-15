Idaho revamps execution chamber so doctors can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revamps execution chamber so doctors can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revamps execution chamber so doctors can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.