Skip to Content
AP Idaho

Idaho revamps execution chamber so doctors can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt

KIFI
By
Published 3:00 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revamps execution chamber so doctors can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content