The use of absentee ballot drop boxes in battleground Wisconsin is sharply down from 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Absentee ballot drop boxes in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin are available in a small fraction of the places they were four years ago, with many conservative communities opting not to offer them for the upcoming election. In 2020, more than 500 drop boxes were available for voters to return absentee ballots in more than 430 communities across the state. But as of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission was aware of only 78 drop box sites in 42 communities statewide. State elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says the count may actually be higher because there is no requirement for the state’s 1,850 local elections officials to report the use of drop boxes.

