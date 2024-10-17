Biggest source of new Floridians and Texans last year was other countries

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Texas were the two U.S. states with the largest number of new residents last year, and their biggest source was other countries. That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. A little over 45% of Florida residents who said that they had lived in a different state or abroad the previous year came from a foreign country. Florida had more people who said they had lived in a different place the previous year than any other state. But Texas wasn’t far behind. Of the Texas residents who had lived elsewhere in the previous year, 43% were from another country.

