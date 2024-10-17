Ruben Gallego divorce records unsealed but reveal little about Democratic Senate candidate

PHOENIX (AP) — Divorce records for Arizona’s Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego and his ex-wife, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, are now public. The records were unsealed on Thursday after the Arizona Supreme Court declined to block their release, which follows a request from the conservative news outlet Washington Free Beacon. The records offer little insight into the high-profile marriage or the reasons it fell apart. There are no allegations of abuse or infidelity, or other bombshells that could to upend the closely watched Senate race.

