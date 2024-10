POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County Veteran Services is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair on October 17.

The focus of the fair will be: "The Three E's of Readjustment: Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship". The event will have resources for veterans from the Idaho Department of Labor, the East Idaho Vet Center, and more.

The Veterans Resource Fair will take place in the Chubbuck City Hall multipurpose room from 3 to 7 p.m.