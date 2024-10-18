What’s next for Hamas after its leader Yahya Sinwar’s death?

BEIRUT (AP) — The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces in Gaza this week leaves the militant group considering new leadership for the second time in less than three months. Will Hamas now turn away from its hard-line wing or will it double down? What will it mean for the group’s future and for the revival of cease-fire and hostage exchange negotiations between Hamas and Israel? Those are some of the questions that have yet to be answered. Sinwar replaced Hamas’ previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, after Haniyeh was killed in July in a blast in Iran that was widely blamed on Israel.

