The Vessel, a Manhattan tourist site closed after suicides, reopens with new safety features
NEW YORK (AP) — A climbable sculpture in Manhattan that was popular with tourists before a series of suicides forced its closure in 2021 will reopen Monday with new safety features. Operators of the Vessel say it will reopen with floor-to-ceiling steel mesh barriers installed on some sections. The 150-foot structure opened in 2019 as the centerpiece of the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s West Side. The Vessel drew crowds of tourists, but was closed to the public in 2021 after several people took their own lives by jumping off the structure.