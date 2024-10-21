Crowd in Egypt attacks a railway guard after 2 children are run over

CAIRO (AP) — Angry residents have attacked a railway guard and his post in a town outside Cairo after a train ran over and killed two children crossing from an unauthorized area. A crowd descended on the intersection near the town of Bilaydah in the city of Al-Ayat, where a train earlier killed two children trying to cross. Officials said they attacked a guard and set fire to his room. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the guard. Local media reported that the two children were on their way to school.

