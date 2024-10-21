Pilot dies in crash of a small plane at a New Mexico air show

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died in the crash of a small plane that was performing at an air show in New Mexico. The aircraft went down around 2:30 p.m. Sunday during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo at Las Cruces International Airport. The pilot was the only person aboard the two-seat Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 monoplane that was performing aerobatics when it crashed about a half-mile west of the airport. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is expected to arrive in Las Cruces on Monday to begin documenting the scene and examining the wreckage. The New Mexico State Police will lead the investigation.

