Ready, Set, Clean: City of Idaho Falls announces neighborhood cleanup events
The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The City is gearing up for the annual Clean & Green citywide cleanup effort, a partnership between Idaho Falls Code Enforcement and Idaho Falls Sanitation Division.
As part of this initiative, code enforcement officers and sanitation staff will host a series of neighborhood cleanup events throughout May, providing residents with a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items and help keep Idaho Falls a beautiful and safe place to live.
Cleanup sites around the city will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday for three consecutive weeks, starting May 7. Dumpsters will be available, and staff will assist community members with proper sorting and disposal of household goods, construction debris, and yard waste.
Community members are encouraged to bring unwanted items to the following locations:
May 7 – 9 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Sweeper Dump, at the intersection of Lake Avenue, North Boulevard, and K Street
- Russ Freeman Park, access off Fremont Avenue (glass recycling bin)
May 14 – 16 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Aquatic Center parking lot, corner of 7th Street and Lee Avenue
- Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park, north side of Sunnyside
May 21 – 23 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Garfield Substation, at the intersection of Northeast Bonneville Drive and Garfield Street
- Old Butte Soccer Complex, maintenance shed at 425 N Old Butte Road
Certain types of waste, such as hazardous waste, demolition materials, tires, large appliances, and select metals, cannot be accepted and will require alternative disposal. See the attached flyer for more information on other disposal sites.
Household hazardous waste, such as paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer, and antifreeze, can be disposed of at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, 2455 Hemmert Ave., on May 9 and Sept. 12.
The neighborhood cleanup events are part of the city’s broader Clean & Green initiative, which promotes community pride, environmental responsibility, and neighborhood revitalization.
For more information about the Clean & Green initiative and disposal guidelines, review the flyer below or visit www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1696/Clean-Green-Citywide-Cleanup.