Former Idaho Governor dies from Colon Cancer – The Importance of Screening

IDAHO (KIFI) — The passing of former Idaho Governor and U.S. Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne on April 24, 2026, is shining a spotlight on the importance of Colorectal Cancer screening in the face of increasing CRC cases among young adults.

Kempthorne died Friday in Boise at age 74, just over a year after his March 2025 diagnosis of colon cancer. As Idaho flags fly at half-staff in his honor, health officials are emphasizing the former governor's plea from when he was first diagnosed with the disease: Urging "everyone to be current in their testing and remain vigilant on updates."

What is Colon Cancer?

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. When Kempthorne was first diagnosed, he called it “the challenge of his lifetime" but expressed hope that sharing the message would help others, according to reports by the Idaho Statesman.

It is recommended that once you turn 45, you should get screened for colon cancer. However, if a family member was diagnosed with colon cancer, you should go in even earlier, starting at 35.

According to Yale Medicine, CRC rates are increasing among adults ages 20 to 40 and are now the "leading cause of cancer deaths overall in this age group."

Doctors say you should get a Colonoscopy once every 10 years once you turn 45. The procedure is where a doctor uses a flexible camera to view the entire colon and remove polyps. A polyp is a small growth made of extra cells that forms on the lining of organs like the colon, uterus, or nose. Most are harmless, but some can turn into cancer over time, so doctors often remove them when they’re found.

Deborah Fuelling, the Director of Oncology Services at Teton Cancer Institute, had her first Colonoscopy this past year, and urges everyone to get their done, even if they're scared.

"I think that something that kind of keeps people from wanting to do it is just the embarrassment or the, you know, discomfort. But it really wasn't that bad. And they actually did, on me, find a precancerous polyp that was removed and that prevented a cancer that could have developed. All the discomfort, all those different things are worth it."

There are various at-home stool tests you could take, but if you test positive on one, you will have to follow up with a doctor.

If caught early, Colon Cancer is 89% curable. So be sure to screen sooner rather than later.