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Pocatello Water Department begins annual system flushing

KIFI
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Published 4:17 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello residents may notice a change in their water tonight. Today, April 27, the city's Water Department began its annual system flushing, a three-week process to keep drinking water clean and safe.

"While portions of the region are experiencing dry conditions, this routine maintenance is carefully managed and remains essential to protecting water quality and system reliability," said the City in a news release. "The water used during flushing is part of maintaining a safe and effective distribution system, and the City continues to monitor supply conditions closely while encouraging residents to use water wisely, especially during the warmer months."

Crews will be clearing out sediment, testing hydrants, and making sure everything is functioning properly.

During the three-week process, residents may notice lower water pressure or water that looks cloudy or rust colored. City Officials say the discoloration is temporary and not harmful, and should clear up within a few hours.

"If you notice crews flushing hydrants on your street, please avoid using tap water, especially for laundry or dishwashing, until the work is complete," the Water Department asked in a press release.

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