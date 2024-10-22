A look behind the scenes at the National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Before the National Toy Hall of Fame inducts a new class each fall, curators at the upstate New York attraction have to figure out how to showcase the honorees. It’s not always easy. The hall aims to show how its toys have endured and evolved over the years, so it often displays older versions alongside newer ones. If they’re lucky, curators might find vintage versions in the archives at the Strong National Museum of Play, which houses the hall. But for other toys, the search takes them to auctions, the internet and garage sales.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.