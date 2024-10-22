Biden says global leaders are terrified of Trump quietly tell him, ‘He can’t win’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden has torn into his predecessor, suggesting that international leaders are terrified of what Donald Trump’s return to the White House could do to democratic rule around the world. Biden said Tuesday during a trip to New Hampshire: “Every international meeting I attend, they pull me aside. One leader after the other, quietly, and say, ‘Joe, he can’t win.’ My democracy is at stake.” His voice rising, Biden then asked if, “America walks away, who leads the world? Who? Name me a country.” It was a dose of unfiltered politics at the end of a rather staid policy speech focused on health care.

