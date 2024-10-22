Black motorist fatally shot by London police officer in 2022 was a member of a violent gang

LONDON (AP) — Court records show that a Black motorist killed by a London police marksman who was acquitted of murder was a member of a violent gang who allegedly shot a rival a week earlier. Jurors were not told about Chris Kaba’s gang ties during the trial that ended Monday with Sgt. Martyn Blake being found not guilty. Kaba was shot Sept. 5, 2022, after ramming police vehicles during a traffic stop for driving a vehicle that had been used as a getaway car in an unsolved shooting a night earlier. Kaba was found to be unarmed.

