German police say pizza order No. 40 came with a side of cocaine

BERLIN (AP) — German police have busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40 on the menu. Police said it was one of the best-selling pizzas. The restaurant manager was arrested but upon release he began selling the pizza with cocaine again and this time police uncovered an entire drug ring in western Germany. Three suspects were arrested including the 22-year-old head of the operation. The pizzeria manager remains in custody after he tried to flee abroad.

