Son of Singapore’s founder says he has been granted political asylum in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, says he is now a “political refugee” after the British government granted him asylum from what he described as persecution at home. The Lee brothers are the sons of Lee Kuan Yew, modern Singapore’s founding father. They have engaged in a public spat since 2017 over the late patriarch’s family home, and Lee Hsien Yang has accused Singapore’s government of persecuting him, his wife and his son. In a Facebook post Tuesday, he said he sought asylum protection in 2022 “as a last resort.” He said the U.K. has determined that he faces a well-founded risk of persecution, and cannot safely return to Singapore.

