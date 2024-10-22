Yellen says isolationism ‘made America and the world worse off’ in speech to global finance leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling world financial leaders that the U.S. economy has grown stronger because the Biden administration rejected isolationism, offering a barely veiled criticism of former President Donald Trump’s policies two weeks before the U.S. election. Yellen was opening the IMF and World Bank annual meetings Tuesday by highlighting U.S. economic growth since the nation was in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without mentioning Trump by name, she said in an advance draft of her remarks that the Biden administration ended a period of international isolationism that “made America and the world worse off.”

