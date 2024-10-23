12 Idaho schools receive new water fountains

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Schools in Idaho received new water fountains with bottle filling stations from Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Rethink Your Drink” Grant Program.

This initiative is to encourage children to choose water over sugar-sweetened beverages.

The schools also received reusable water bottles and dental care kits for students and staff as part of the program.

The new bottle-filling stations provide free, cold, filtered water, making it easy for students and staff to stay hydrated throughout the day.

These stations also display the number of plastic bottles saved by refilling.

By offering a convenient and appealing alternative to sugary drinks such as soda, sports drinks, and juice, the stations help prevent oral health problems like tooth decay and cavities.

"Water is essential for staying alert and focused throughout the school day," said Heather Brown, Senior Director of Oral Health and Community Outreach for Delta Dental of Idaho. "Choosing water over sugary drinks like soda and juice is not only better for your teeth, but it also reduces the risk of health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Our goal is to make water more accessible to students so they can maintain both strong teeth and overall wellness."

Encouraging children to drink water instead of sugary drinks can help decrease the risk of obesity and improve their dental health by preventing the buildup of harmful bacteria that cause cavities.