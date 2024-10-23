French maritime authorities report 2 migrant deaths in English Channel

PARIS (AP) — French maritime authorities have pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50. Authorities said 46 other people were rescued on Wednesday after a failed attempt to cross the treacherous waterway between France and England aboard a heavily overloaded inflatable boat. This year is proving to be particularly deadly. French authorities had counted 49 dead or missing so far in 2024 before the latest incident, which pushed its new total to 51.

